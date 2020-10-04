Shadow of doubt over Armenia-Azerbaijan dispute

The Armenian foreign ministry on Friday voiced that country's readiness to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan in a bid to put an end to the dispute and an advisor to Azerbaijan's president, Hekmat Hajiev also said that the resumption of negotiations will be possible after the Armenian forces exit the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The two sides might be ready and willing to hold talks, but it seems that the intensity of the clashes is to such extent that neither side is ready to bring to a halt the attacks, and the minimum conditions for peace are not prepared at this point.

Meantime, numerous requests by the world countries and officials from Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish a ceasefire have not worked and the two countries are still engaged in exchanging fires.

International bodies such as the United Nations (UN), Minsk Group, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) could not take effective measures to stop the clashes between the two countries. For the same reason the effectiveness of these bodies' performance in resolving the international disputes has come under question or they cannot resolve these tensions or there is no serious political determination among the countries and the bodies dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute to restore the ceasefire in that region.

The political experts believe that it is not likely that Armenia and Azerbaijan would come to the negotiating table at this point.

The expert on Central Asia, Feodore Lukianov, said in this regard that he did not think that the two countries would have serious wills for negotiations.

He went to say that the conditions are such that it is hard to expect one side will cease the exchange of fire and return to the negotiating table.

As Baku has announced that it will take part in the negotiations only if Armenia unconditionally exits the Nagorno-Karabakh region and it has made the situation more complicated.

