Iran calls on warring parties to respect civilians’ rights

The Embassy called on the parties involved in the conflict to observe international humanitarian law, condemning the violation of the rights of innocent people, the destruction and damage to civilian facilities.

The Office of the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported that on the morning of October 3, some 19 innocent people were killed, 63 wounded, 44 civilian facilities and 181 houses were destroyed.

The dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan originally erupted over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and changed into a six-year war (1988-1994), Armenia took control of the region, as well as seven counties around it. Some 35,000 people were killed and 800,000 were displaced.

In May 1994, the two countries accepted a ceasefire, but international efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), aka Minsk Group, have been fruitless so far.

