Official: COVID-19 kills 211 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 211 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 26,957.

Some 3,653 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,483 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 471,772 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 389,966 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,154 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,123,173 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish