FM Zarif confer with New Emir of Kuwait

Zarif visited Kuwait on behalf of Iranian President Rouhani to convey Iran's support to the nation.

He also congratulated Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his succession to the throne following the death of Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Zarif held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as well.

Earlier, President Rouhani In his message to the new Emir of Kuwait expressed regret over the sad departure.

He prayed to God Almighty to bestow peace upon His Soul and patience for the Royal Family.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad as-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 in the United States.

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber as-Sabah GCB was the Emir of Kuwait and the Commander of the Kuwait Military Forces. He was sworn in on January 29, 2006 after confirmation by the National Assembly. He is the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber as-Sabah.

