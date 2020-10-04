Climate change brings tardy autumn in Golestan province

The summer air and greenness of Golestan Province are far from how it has been described in the past, which narrates a tragic change in the environment of the region.

A forestry expert told IRNA that to a sudden cold and temperature fall triggers the leaves to turn yellow and orange, but in late summer this year, things were a lot different than expected.

Morteza Roshani-Yasaqi said that one reason of the delayed fall is the continuation of precipitations until late summer, which made new leaves grow.

Roshani-Yasaqi said the sudden cold, frost, and shorter days slows or stops production of chlorophyll in the leave making them brittle and pale.

He believes one reason of tardy autumn is climate change, which has extended the warn season into autumn, which will consequently result in longer growth season and less absorption of carbon.

The tardiness of autumn will bring about changes and damages, apart from disorder to the nature.

Last year's autumn

One environment activist said the change can cause fewer visitors to come to the forests to see the colorful autumns here in Golestan province and other mountainous areas.

Timely autumn makes it more likely that visitors can see and film wildlife, also it makes visitors fond of mountain hikers rush to the area, Mohammad-Hassan Qasemi said.

Qasemi said the tardy autumn may affect the arrival of migratory birds in the coastal areas of Golestan, which will negatively affect the province’s tourism.

Coronavirus spread has had a bad impact on the livelihood of the people in the area who are dependent on the revenue earned through visiting tourists, and now the tardy autumn adds to the economic loss.

Noorbakhsh Dadashi, the head of Meteorology Organization of Golestan, told IRNA that there has only been one temperature shock and less rain in the last days of September and forecasts show increase in temperature and drop in rains compared to last year this time, which implies a late-coming autumn.

