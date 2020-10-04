Iran exports $2.47 billion goods from Bushehr province in past six months

Hossein Hosseini said that China, the UAE, Afghanistan, India, South Korea, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey and Brazil were the main export destinations of the exports.

He said that butane, propane, polyethylene, methanol, urea, styrene, butene, raffinate, cement, clinker, base oil, polystyrene and alkylbenzene were the main petrochemical products exported from Bushehr.

Meanwhile, about 247,000 tons of goods worth $508 million were imported to Bushehr Province during this period, Hosseini added.

The imports included auto tires, butter, black tea, auto parts, rice, tools, industrial faucets, and automatic door parts.

Bushehr Province's Department of Industry, Mine, and Trade said that China, the UAE, India, the Philippines, New Zealand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Italy, South Korea and Spain were top exporters to the province.

