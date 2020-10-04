Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 4

*** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Int’l community must pressure Israel to accede to NPT, destroy nukes

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israel, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, to swiftly accede to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Addressing the head of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif made the remarks in a video message broadcast at the 75th high-level plenary meeting, attended by nearly 100 foreign ministers, to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

- South Pars Phase 14 to become operational by mid-2021

Phase 14 of the South Pars Gas Field is slated to join the national grid by the end of next summer, the gas field’s project manager said.

Phase 14 is located in the northern part of the gas field, and was prioritized after phases 13, 22, 23, and 24,” said Mohammad-Mehdi Tavasolipour.

- Iran arrests culprits behind deadly attack on IRGC members

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it has arrested those responsible for killing three members of its elite force in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province near the Pakistani border last month.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC’s Quds Force announced the arrests of “the main culprits and individuals linked” to the September 29 attack, which led to the martyrdom of three IRGC forces and left another injured.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran unveils new measures to stem COVID-19

Concealing one’s COVID-19 infection should carry the severest penalty, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in announcing new measures to stem a rapid rise in cases.

"Anyone who feels ill and it’s clear to them that they are ill, must not hide their illness,” Rouhani said in televised remarks. Otherwise, he added, they will be committing "the highest offense” that will demand "the highest punishment”.

Those who do not wear masks in public will be fined, said Rouhani, adding the amount of fines and other penalties will be determined at the next meeting of the government-run Coronavirus Taskforce.

- Third Iranian fuel tanker arrives in Venezuela

The final vessel in a flotilla of three Iranian fuel tankers entered gasoline-starved Venezuela’s waters on Saturday, in the latest sign of cooperation between the two countries amid protests over shortages in the South American nation. The Faxon, carrying around 234,000 barrels of fuel, was directly north of Venezuela’s northeastern Sucre state as of 9:37 a.m. local time (1:37 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The second vessel, the Fortune, had docked at western Venezuela’s Amuay port on Friday, the data showed. The flotilla was the second group of fuel tankers Iran has sent this year to Venezuela.

- Best Short Film Award granted to ‘Slaughter’ in Italy

Iranian short film ‘Slaughter’ has been awarded at the 2020 Mareta Film Festival in Italy.

The Best Short Film Award of the Italian event’s first edition has been bestowed upon ‘Slaughter’ social flick, co-directed by Ako Zand-Karimi and Saman Hosseinpour.

The two filmmakers have also been given a 2000 cash prize as a grant for their next projects.

‘Slaughter’ is the story of a small village family whose life depends on their one and only cow.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Epic by Iranians

Persepolis booked a place at the 2020 AFC Champions League final for the second time in three years after beating Al Nass of Saudi Arabia in penalty shootout.

Persepolis football club advanced to the final with a 5-3 win on penalties against Al Nassr after the West Zone semi-final ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday.

- Rural development projects worth $3b to be inaugurated

Rural development projects worth 130 trillion rials (nearly $3 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) will be inaugurated on the occasion of the National Day of Villagers and Nomads, which is marked on October 5.

Currently, 26 percent of the country's population lives in villages, Mohammad Omid, the vice president for rural development, said, adding that around 39,000 villages have more than 20 households and 23,000 villages have less than 20 households.

- Zarif: World must force Israel to destroy its nuclear arsenal

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the international community must compel Israel—which has aggression in its very DNA—to promptly accede to the NPT and destroy its nuclear arsenal.

“Given its six decades of deception and clandestine development of nuclear weapons, it (Israel) must be compelled to submit to the most intrusive inspection regime that law-abiding members of the NPT observe,” Zarif said at the Virtual Meeting of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on Friday.

