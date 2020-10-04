Iran, Iraq explore ways to expand bilateral ties

During the meeting in Baghdad on Saturday night, Masjedi and President Salih discussed the latest political developments in the region and ways for easing tensions, as well as significance of adherence to negotiations and reinforcing regional peace and security.

They also maintained that continued cooperation between the two countries will serve the two countries' mutual interests.

Iraq's stability and overcoming regional crises to establish peace and move toward development opportunities and joint cooperation are important and necessary, they said.

Masjidi reaffirmed Iran's support for stability in Iraq and strengthening economic and social ties between the two neighboring countries.

