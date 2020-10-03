Sports minister congratulates Persepolis' advance to AFC Champions League

"You, dear youth and heroes, made the Iranian people happy by defeating the great powers of Asian football in a national event," the message reads.

In times of cowardly and cruel sanctions against the great people of Iran, the valuable youth of Iran shone brightly in the important arena of the Asian Champions League and sweetened mouth of the Iranian people by reaching the final, he said.

This glorious result displayed the zeal and sacrifice of the valuable and great Iranian youth in football and the popular club of Persepolis in Asia, he added.

"Congratulations on the rise of Persepolis Club as the national representative of Iranian football and I wish you more successful days and, God willing, win the AFC Champions League," the message said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish