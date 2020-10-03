Iran’s Rezaie selected as best football player of month in Belgium

Rezaie has been selected as best player by receiving 56% of votes.

He scored a goal against Serbian team ‘FK Partizan’ in the European League and his team advanced to next stage.

Rezaie plays as a striker for Belgian First Division A club Charleroi on loan from Club Brugge and the Iran national team.

Rezaei signed a two-year contract, with an option to extend for another two years, with Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi on June 14, 2017.

