Iran’s Rezaie selected as best football player of month in Belgium

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – Iranian football player Kaveh Rezaie in Royal Charleroi Sporting Club of Belgium has been selected as best player of the month.

Rezaie has been selected as best player by receiving 56% of votes.

He scored a goal against Serbian team ‘FK Partizan’ in the European League and his team advanced to next stage.

Rezaie plays as a striker for Belgian First Division A club Charleroi on loan from Club Brugge and the Iran national team.

Rezaei signed a two-year contract, with an option to extend for another two years, with Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi on June 14, 2017.

