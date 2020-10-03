Oct 3, 2020, 10:10 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84063583
0 Persons

Tags

Persepolis advances to final of AFC Champions League

Persepolis advances to final of AFC Champions League

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – Iranian football team Persepolis beat Saudi Arabia's team Al-Nasr late on Saturday to pave its way to the final of the AFC Champions League.

The heavyweight team beat Al-Nasr 2-1 in AFC semifinal competition in Doha, advancing to final of the Asian football tournament.

Iranian and Saudi national soccer teams drew 1-1 during the two games, but in penalty shootouts, Iran scored one more goal which took it to the final of the AFC Champions League.

In the first game, Al-Nasr scored the first goal first but Mehdi Abdi who replaced Isa Al-e Kasir scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute. The second half-time, as well as the two 15-minute extra times ended without exchanging any goal. However, Persepolis managed to beat Al-Nasr in penalty shootouts.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 10 =