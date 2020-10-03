West Azarbaijan Customs export some $1bn of commodities in six months

Tohid Azarbod told reporters on Saturday that some 571,817 tons of commodities have been exported from the province over the mentioned period.

Referring to the reduction of exports due to the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the official said that the volume of exports from the province increased some 18 percent in terms of weight and some 11 percent in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Azarbod also said that some 151,868 tons of commodities valued at $264 million were imported into the country via the customs of West Azarbaijan Province during the six-month period, which shows a 47 percent decrease in terms of weight and a 36 percent fall in terms of value.

Agricultural products, including watermelon and apple, as well as plastic products were the main products exported from West Azarbaijan during the said period under study.

West Azarbaijan Province has some 967 kilometers of joint border with Turkey, Iraq and Nakhchivan.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish