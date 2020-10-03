Official: COVID-19 kills 179 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday that with the 179 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 26,746.

Some 3,523 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,401 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 468,119 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 387,675 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,127 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,095,161 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish