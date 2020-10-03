Iran warns conflicting parties, terms any violation “intolerable”

Iran meticulously monitors all the movements at the borderlines with the two parties engaged in the dispute, said Khatibzadeh while responding to a question about the reports on Iran's territory being violated.

Khatibzadeh said that any violation of the Iranian territory is intolerable.

He stressed respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, pursuing the principle of not violating civilians, and stopping the conflicts, and starting serious time-bound talks, and also expressed Iran’s readiness to help the two parties pursue these goals.

In the conflict that has been going on between Iran and Azerbaijan in the past few days, a number of rockets and missiles have hit the Iranian villages near the borders which have injured a five-year child and caused terror among people.

