President calls on people to wear face-masks

President Rouhani made the remarks at national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

People have to observe the protective health protocols, social distancing and wear face masks to practically thank the medical personnel, the president stressed.

The president also appreciated knowledge-based companies for their endeavor to provide the country with medical equipment and develop COVID-19 vaccine.

New fines await those who do not follow health protocols, President Rouhani announced.

Elsewhere, the president talked of Arbaeen, the 40th day ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS)- and said the rituals will not be held this year due to the pandemic.

He added that all border crossings with neighboring country of Iraq are closed.

In a related development, Head of Arbaeen Central Headquarters Hossein Zolfaqari said in September that Arbaeen rituals will be held in the open air across Iran observing all health protocols and regulations just like the Day of Ashura, day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, millions of pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, march long distance to Karbala to pay respect to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

