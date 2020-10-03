Iran exports $1.1bn goods to Afghanistan via Dogharoon in past six months

The value of the exported goods has risen up 33% compared to the same period last year, the head of Dogharoon Special Economic Zone told IRNA.

Mohammad Rostami said that the weight of the exported goods has been 719.439 million tons.

Rostami said that 34,981 trucks have taken Afghanistan exports to Iran, which have been worth $2.575 million and weighed 2,992 million tons.

He added that 50% of the Iranian exports to Afghanistan through Dogharoon go to Herat, which is the second biggest market in the country.

The 30-million-person market of Afghanistan welcomes Iranian goods, he said, adding that construction materials, fresh and dried fruits, and food are among the most goods exported Afghanistan and construction stones, oil seeds, and used batteries are among the most goods exported to Iran by Afghanistan.

Dogharoon border customs office is 100 years old. Rough Most of the goods that go through Dogharoon to Afghanistan are the ones that have originated from Pakistan, Persian Gulf states countries, and sometimes India, and other border customs offices of Iran, including Bandar Abbas and Bandar Lengeh.

