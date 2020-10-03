Iran's ambassador condoles death of Izadis spiritual father

Expressing sorrow over death of the religious leader, he expressed condolences to the Iraqi people and government, especially Izadis, over demise of the figure.

In his message, Masjedi wished God's blessings to the soul of the religious leader and patience for his family.

Khurto Hajji Ismail known as Babe Sheikh was the religious leader of the Izadi community of Iraq until his death in 2020. He held this position since 2007.

He died in a hospital in Erbil on October 1 at the age of 87.

