Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Strategic partnership deal with China to open new chapter in bilateral ties

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday hailed strategic ties between Iran and China, saying the partnership agreement that Tehran and Beijing are working to finalize will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

In a message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Rouhani congratulated the Chinese people and government on their National Day.

- Rockets from Nagorno-Karabakh region wound Iranian child, damage houses

Five rockets fired by warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh region hit villages in Iran’s northwestern town of Khoda-Afarin in East Azarbaijan Province.

According to the city’s representative in Iran’s Parliament Hossein Hatami on Friday, the rockets wounded a child and inflicted damage to two residential buildings in the border villages.

- Iran’s six-month monetary base expansion modest

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the country’s monetary base expansion in the first half of the current Iranian year was a modest one as he dismisses claims the lender used extra finances to fund imports based on an official rial price of 42,000 against the US dollar.

Hemmati said on Thursday that the balance of monetary base, or the amount of cash in circulation and deposits at the CBI, grew only by 5.4 percent in the six months to September 21, compared to the end of the year to March 20, 2020, Press TV reported.

“Restricted growth in the monetary base is a sign the CBI has insisted on controlling the growth of powerful money in the society,” Hemmati said.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Zarif Holds Talks With Dutch, Austrian FMs

Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif discussed a whole range of issues with his opposite numbers from the Netherlands and Austria.

In separate phone conversations with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat discussed with them issues related to mutual relations, especially in the consular domain, measures adopted by countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the latest developments pertinent to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in the region.

- Persepolis See Off Pakhtakor to Meet Saudi Al-Nassr in ACL Semifinal

Iran’s Persepolis football team booked a place in the AFC Champions League semi-final for the third time in four years with a win over Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

A second-half brace from Issa Alekasir earned Persepolis a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Both teams were going into their third AFC Champions League quarter-final, a record for their respective nations, and both boasted mean defenses, with Persepolis conceding just once in their last five games and Pakhtakor once in their last four.

- U.S. Fines UAE Airline for Using Iran Airspace

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019.

The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations. The department said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Israel plotting to partition Saudi Arabia: Iran

following the visit by a senior Israeli intelligence official to Bahrain, Iranian officials and analysts expressed concerns over Israel’s secret plots to disintegrate larger countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

In a rare move on Thursday, the kingdom of Bahrain formally announced that Yossi Cohen, the director of the national intelligence agency of Israel (Mossad), paid a visit to the tiny Persian Gulf nation and met with high-ranking Bahraini officials including the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) President, Lieutenant-General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadhel, and the Strategic Security Bureau (SSB) Chairman, Shaikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa.

- Tehran dismisses Netanyahu’s UN speech as ‘ridiculous show’

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has mocked the Israeli prime minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly as a “ridiculous show” which intended to deceive people, saying the Zionist regime is the greatest threat to world peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Tuesday that Iran poses the greatest threat to peace in West Asia. He accused the Islamic Republic of attacking its neighbors and fomenting violence in the region.

- Over $3.8b of foreign investment attracted in H1

Iran attracted over $3.8 billion of foreign investment during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand announced.

The minister said that attracting this amount of foreign investment indicates the proper performance of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran.

