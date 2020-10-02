Iranian, Syrian ambassadors call for expanding bilateral relations

During the meeting, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali and his Syrian counterpart Riyad Haddad discussed developments in Syria, including Astana trend, western sanctions against the country, as well as prospects of normalization of ties between certain Arab states with the Zionist regime.

Jalali reaffirmed Iran's support to Syria in all fields.

The Syrian ambassador also condemned the normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist regime, calling it a great betrayal and saying that Syria opposes this process.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides expressed their willingness to continue their contacts and meetings on issues of mutual interest while at the same time focusing on Syria and the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish