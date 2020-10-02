Official: COVID-19 kills 187 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that with the 187 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 26,567.

Some 3,552 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,443 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 464,596 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 385,264 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,137 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,067,861 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

