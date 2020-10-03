Iran’s foreign trade exceeds $30 billion over past six months

Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi said that Iran's goods trade has surpassed 62,842 million tons and Iran’s exports to China, Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey stood at $10.4 billion during the period.

According to Iran’s Customs Office, China accounted for over 27.3 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey, with 21.9 percent, 14.2 percent, 8.1 percent, and 5.3 percent.

More than 16 million tons of basic goods worth $16.7 billion were cleared through Iran’s customs office in the past six months, he added.

Mirashrafi noted that the top five sources of imports during this period were China with $4.295 billion, the UAE with $3.961 billion, Turkey with $1.814 billion, India with $1.097 billion, and Germany with $835 million worth of imports.

