Iranian official: Inequality, racism major issue in western hemisphere

Masoumeh Ebtekar made the remarks in the high level meeting for 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women on Thursday where she stressed that "the world needs a paradigm shift to reflect justice, human values and to protect the rights of women."

She also said that "25 years after Beijing, the world has advanced in some areas but, in other dimensions, we still have many challenges before us."

I was head of my country's expert delegation to the Fourth world conference and I witnessed that at that time that how women from all nations strived to improve the inclusive qualities of the Platform for Action, she added.

Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs in this session added that four decades after the establishment of Islamic Republic of Iran, we have still many challenges even though we have advanced significantly in many areas like education and health, life expectancy for women has increased by 25 years.

Our nation has resisted superpowers and stands proudly and independently and advances on its own home grown paradigm of development, the government of President Rouhani has taken major strides for the advancement of women and family in Iran, she said.

Ebtekar noted that through an inter-sectoral process, we developed national indicators for gender equity, which laid ground for the first result based Plan for Women and Family Advancement in 31 provinces and we recently launched the dashboard for monitoring indicators on gender equity and family prosperity.

In her statement, the Vice President added that based on our review of legislation on women and family, we have proposed 10 new bills including the bill on the Protection of Women's Security Against Violence and several new laws.

At least 2700 women focused NGOs are active in Iran and we have plans for empowerment of civil society activities, we have successfully implemented schemes like enhancing social resiliency, also the economic empowerment of thousands of women heads of household through micro-credit Funds and Cooperatives, she added.

She went on to underline that the family is the cornerstone of human development, through the National Family Dialogue scheme; we have taken an initiative to empower civil society in dialogue skills to enable family and social cohesiveness. The International Center for Family Dialogue has been recently launched in Tehran, even while foreign intervention has plagued our region, Iran has endeavored to promote peace and stability.

At the end of her statement, Ebtekar praised the dedicated efforts of Iranian healthcare workers who have successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic in the midst of economic and propaganda war and hoped for the health, and prosperity of all humanity.

