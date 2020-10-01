Iran is ready to connect electricity grid with Europe

Addressing a virtual meeting dubbed 'Europe-Caspian' held in Berlin to study issues related to the development of economic cooperation, especially energy, between the countries of the Caspian Sea region, he added that Iran with its huge energy resources and having skilled manpower and facilities in the field of energy can pave the ground for the transit of goods from the Caspian Sea littoral states and prosperity of international transport corridors, as well as energy corridors, especially electricity transmission corridor.

"In order to help promote communications of landlocked neighbors with international markets, we have created a huge transit infrastructure in our country and have demonstrated in practice our commitment to regional development and peace and stability," Ardakanian said.

He pointed out that having a major percentage of proven oil and gas resources in the world, regional states need to strengthen relations in a bid to regulate production and export policies of these huge resources and potentially play a role in determining the price and supply of these resources worldwide.

"We are ready to connect Iran's electricity network, as the largest power generation power in the Middle East, with European countries and to provide the ground for exchange, especially the export of electricity as a green energy, with Europe," Ardakanian added.

Given the growing regional and global energy needs and the insufficient investment in the field, as well as Europe's increasing needs, this area can become a sustainable area of cooperation, he noted.

Ardakanian also said that by investing in energy production in Iran, Europe can meet part of its future energy needs on a sustainable basis.

