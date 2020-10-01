Envoy: Iran, China to accelerate developing ties‌

In his Twitter message, Keshavarzzadeh said "we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic ties greater next year".

Earlier on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China.

National Day, officially the National Day of the People's Republic of China, is a public holiday in China celebrated annually on October 1 as the national day of the People's Republic of China, commemorating the formal establishment of the People's Republic of China on October 1, 1949.

9376**2050

