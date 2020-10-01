Pres. Rouhani congratulates China on Nat’l Day

Inking Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program will pave the way for the development of the relations between Iran and China, Rouhani added.

The Program will help combat unilateralism in the world, he said, adding the measure will be in line with maintaining peace and stability.

Earlier today, in his message to Vice President of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan, Iran's Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri hoped that with the signing Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program, the relations between Iran and China will expand all political, economic, and cultural aspects.

