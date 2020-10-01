COVID-19 kills 211 more in Iran: Official

Some 3,825 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,925 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari said that with the 211 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 26,380.

She pointed out that 383,368 patients out of a total of 461,044 infected with the coronavirus have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,121 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the Health Ministry spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,043,130 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

