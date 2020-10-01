Iran VP congratulates Chinese VP, PM on National Day

In his message to Vice President of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan, Jahangiri hoped that with signing Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program, the relations between Iran and China will expand all political, economic, and cultural aspects.

In his message to Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, the Iranian first vice-president said the cultural commonalities and long history of relations and the same opinions about international issues and both countries determination to counter unilateralism, have created a strong ground for cooperation.

Jahangiri added that the mutual help to curb the coronavirus is an example of comprehensive strategic collaboration.

Expressing health and prosperity for Li and the people of China, he also expressed assurance that Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

9417**2050

