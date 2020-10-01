Serbia ready to have special economic ties with Iran

During the meeting, Boško Vučurević told Iranian Ambassador Rashid Hassanpour that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vojvodina is a part of the unified Serbia's chamber of commerce and is ready to have economic cooperation with Iran.

Saying that their main duty is to introduce and connect companies to each other, he said they have the ability to cooperate in several fields, including food, seeds, and informatics, which are related to agriculture.

Vojvodina is an agricultural province of Serbia.

Hassanpour said in the meeting that definitely the meeting will open new doors for cooperation between the two countries.

Also, in another meeting on Tuesday, Miloš Vučević, the mayor of the provincial capital Novi Saad, told the Iranian diplomat that there are no restrictions for cooperation with Iran and that constant negotiations can provide means for expanding economic and cultural ties.

He added that the doors of Novi Saad are open to Iran for cooperation in culture, art, tourism, higher education, and economy.

He also expressed readiness for signing sisterhood agreement between Novi Saad and Esfahan.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish