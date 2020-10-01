Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 1

** IRAN DAILY

Rouhani warns against foreign intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that foreign intervention in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh will “prolong tensions and complicate the situation”.

Insults, interruptions mar first debate for US presidential election

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.

IAEA inspects second Iran site as agreed

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday it had gained access to a second site in Iran it sought to inspect for allegedly undeclared nuclear activity that may have taken place in the early 2000s.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Lies, Insults, Cross Talk, Mockery

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joseph Biden unraveled into an ugly melee Tuesday, as Trump hectored and interrupted Biden nearly every time he spoke and the former vice president denounced the president as a "clown” and told him to "shut up.”

IAEA Says Inspected Second Site in Iran

The UN nuclear agency has inspected the second of two former sites in Iran, as agreed with Tehran last month in a deal that ended a standoff over access, the agency said on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Khanzadi: We’re moving from subsonic to supersonic missiles

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on Thursday, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi elaborated on the Iranian Navy’s efforts to modernize its military equipment.

Britain’s double standards trap itself in “freedom of speech”

Following the British government’s order on schools not to use resources from any organization that has advocated abolishing capitalism, critics believe that the country’s blaming others for not respecting freedom of speech is now engineering young minds to omit anti-capitalism in future generations.

Steel industry in full swing

Iran’s crude steel production reached 18.625 million tons in the first eight months of 2020 to register an 11.3-percent increase year on year, Mehr news agency reported.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish