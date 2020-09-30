AEOI chief condoles death of Kuwaiti emir

Kuwaiti Charge D'affaires Falah al-Hajraf welcomed Salehi who also wrote the notebook opened up in memorial of the demised emir.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi went to Kuwait's Embassy in Paris and extended condolences over death of that country's emir.

In a meeting with Kuwaiti ambassador to France, he hailed Al-Sabah's positive role in bilateral relations and stressed the need for consultations and collective efforts by regional states to reinforce stability and security.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 91 in the US.

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah GCB was the Emir of Kuwait and the Commander of the Kuwait Military Forces. He was sworn in on January 29, 2006 after confirmation by the National Assembly. He was the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

