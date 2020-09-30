Diplomat calls for US’ withdrawal from Syria

Speaking in a phone call with Japan's Special Coordinator for Syria Akira Ando, Khaji discussed the latest developments in Syria, constitutional Committee Meeting, Astana talks, Idlib situation and Eastern Euphrates and also humanitarian conditions.

Expressing satisfaction over holding the third Constitution Committee Meeting in Geneva, both sides supported the continuation of talks and political process.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus and escalation of humanitarian situation in Syria, diplomat emphasized sending humanitarian aid by the international community to Syria.

Khaji pointed to Iran’s principled position with regard to solving the Syrian crisis and supporting intra-Syrian talks in the framework of constitution committee, and call4eed for ending foreign interventions.

Khaji hailed developing cooperation between Iran and Japan in the region.

Ando, for his part, stressed Iran’s important role in solving Syrian crisis and appreciated efforts made by the peace guarantors.

