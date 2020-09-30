Spokesman: Iran's right over three Persian Gulf islands not disputable

"Iran's sovereignty right over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb is ultimate and unquestionable, and all of Iran's actions have been carried out within the framework of implementing its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are obviously not related to any foreign government," Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

Khatibzadeh's remarks came after UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday repeated the UAE's baseless claims on the three Iranian islands.

"Such statements and repetition of baseless claims will not affect the sovereignty right of our country as they lack legal value," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly rejected repetitious allegations by the UAE about the three Iranian islands. The senior Iranian officials have always said that the three Persian Gulf islands are "inseparable" part of Iran.

Iran has also repeatedly declared that its ownership of the three islands is unquestionable.

International documents clearly show that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa which were historically owned by Iran, temporarily fell to British control in 1903. The islands were returned to Iran based on an agreement in 1971 before the UAE was born.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish