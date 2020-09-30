Netanyahu seeking to deceive public opinion with ridiculous shows: Spox

Making use of the podium of international forums, Netanyahu continues to lie and, with ridiculous views, tries to trick the public and the global community to prevent the regime's criminal leaders from being tried in the international courts.

He termed the remarks another veil of puppet drama that has originated from Netanyahu's conspiratorial mind and that regime's espionage activities.

Referring to the nature of the regime's occupation, racism, and given the possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads, he described the Zionist regime as the greatest global threat to peace as well as security.

