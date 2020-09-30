Iran supports Palestinians against "child-killing regime"

In a statement issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the second Intifada, the Committee said this is the 20th anniversary of the second Intifada that took place in 2000 and took form due to the failure of shameful peace talks in Camp David, postponing the announcement of Palestine independent country, and the Butcher Ariel Sharon’s presence in the Holy Mosque that hurt the Muslims' feelings.

The criminal Sharon entered the Holy Mosque with 2,000 police forces and soldiers and enraged the Palestinian Muslims.

The protests expanded from the Holy Quds to other West Bank cities, Ramallah, and Gaza Strip and triggered an important political development called the second Intifada.

Several people were murdered by the Zionists, including the 12-year old Muhammad al-Durrah who was seeking refuge behind his father who was crying out for mercy on his teenage son, but the Israeli invaders opened fire on them murdered them both with no clear reason – an incident which will be eternally recorded in the memory of history.

Though the killing of Muhammad al-Durrah was the first heart-breaking story that hurt the world’s feelings, Palestine is suffering from such innumerable tragedies. Children are dying under the bombardments of the Zionists' helicopters, aircraft, and artillery.

Four-month-old Iman Hajou, killed by a tank shell in Khan Younis, moved the world.

The world will never forget the memory of the 18-month-old girl whose Palestinian flag-wrapped body was being carried by her father.

The dead bodies of Palestinian people shocked the world, but the Zionist regime repeats such war crimes every day.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wisely used the term “Child-killing Regime” for Israel.

They have so far killed 4,000, injured 2,700, arrested 50,000, and imprisoned 160 Palestinian children, 95 percent of whom are tortured while in custody. 45,000 maimed Palestinian children are proofs for the claim.

Despite under severe sanctions and Israel's antihuman moves such as cutting power and water, as well as coronavirus spread, the Palestinians have kept their spirits high and are resisting to restore their rights, in a way that even in the issue of Bahrain and Emirates normalizing relations with the Zionists, Palestinian groups, such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Palestinian National Authority protested.

The Islamic Revolution's Committee of Support for the Palestinian People of Iran’s president’s office also said the only way to solve the issue of Palestine, as Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly said, is the return of all Palestinians to their motherland and holding a referendum.

“The plan for holding a national referendum in the land of Palestine,” has been registered in the United Nations by the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

