Commander: Iran not relying on others in supplying military equipment

Rear Admiral Sayyari made the remarks on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition in which the latest achievements of the Iranian Defense Industries Organization were put on display.

One of the key elements of Iran’s defensive power is having appropriate equipment that is compatible with the type of threats facing the country, he said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed out that one has to compare Iran’s capability in the production of military equipment now with that of 1979 when the Islamic system has just been founded following an Islamic Revolution to understand the significance of the issue.

Today Iran can claim to be able to construct all its defensive needs, he further said.

