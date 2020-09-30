Sep 30, 2020, 2:43 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 183 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 30, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 183 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 26,169.

Some 3,582 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,567 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 380,956 patients out of a total of 457,219 infected with the coronavirus have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,093 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,014,821 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

