Official: COVID-19 kills 183 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 183 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 26,169.

Some 3,582 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,567 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 380,956 patients out of a total of 457,219 infected with the coronavirus have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,093 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,014,821 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish