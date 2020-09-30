Silk Road exhibition opens in Mashad

The participants took part via the online system in this exhibition because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The acting secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayyoubi said in the inauguration ceremony of this exhibition that "we are pleased that in the days that belong to Shams Tabrizi and Mawlana (Rumi), the calligraphy exhibition opens and many of Iranian and Chinese with high art and calligraphy are the founders of the exhibition" and this event is held in Ferdowsi's mausoleum whose identity is Iranian and Persian language.

This exhibition contains 20 works of Iranian calligrapher Bahman Panahi and 20 works of Chinese calligrapher Nuriddin Guang Jiang.

September 28 named the Shams Day in the Iranian calendar commemorates the celebrated thinker Shams Tabrizi. He is known as the spiritual instructor and mentor of the Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi (1207-1273). Shams-i-Tabrīzī, Shams al-Din Mohammad, or Shams Tabrizi was born in Tabriz in 1186 and died in 1248 AD. His tomb is in the city of Khoy in the West Azarbaijan Province of Iran.



