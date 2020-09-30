Compromise makes Zionist regime more aggressive to continue child homicide

Blood of Resistance movement's martyrs makes such disgraceful compromise invalid, Ali Shamkhani said through a Twitter post on Wednesday on the occasion of day of solidarity with the Palestinian children and youth.

The day marks martyrdom of 11-year-old Palestinian teenage Muhammad al-Durrah martyred in the Gaza Strip on September 30, 2000.

Recently, Bahraini and Emirati governments said they were to normalize relations with the Israeli occupying regime.

