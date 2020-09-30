Sep 30, 2020, 2:11 PM
Compromise makes Zionist regime more aggressive to continue child homicide

Tehran, Sept 30, IRNA – Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said on Wednesday that compromise with Israeli occupying regime makes it more aggressive to continue child homicide.

Blood of Resistance movement's martyrs makes such disgraceful compromise invalid, Ali Shamkhani said through a Twitter post on Wednesday on the occasion of day of solidarity with the Palestinian children and youth.

The day marks martyrdom of 11-year-old Palestinian teenage Muhammad al-Durrah martyred in the Gaza Strip on September 30, 2000.

Recently, Bahraini and Emirati governments said they were to normalize relations with the Israeli occupying regime.

