Iranian ties with Russia, satisfactory: Envoy

The relations should be strengthened on a daily basis, said Jalali speaking to IRNA.

Urging the media in both countries to try to strengthen the relations, he said that IRNA, TASS, and Segodnya have close ties

Segodnya consists of RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Russia Today, and RT360.

He added that IRNA and the mentioned Russian media have signed a memorandum of understanding and exchange news outputs and photos, adding that Managing Director of IRNA Mohammad-Reza Noroozpour and the head of TASS Sergei Mikhailov are due to have a webinar in the near future.

Iran’s plenipotentiary in Russia said that the 16th Joint Economic Commission of Russia and Iran is to be held in a couple of months.

Regarding the issue of Iran’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he said that steps are being taken and Iran is expected to join Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Belarus to enjoy the special economic ties, especially under the US unlawful sanctions.

