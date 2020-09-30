Vaezi: Unfounded allegations will not affect Tehran-Baku ties

Speaking in a phone call with Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Vaezi said that Azerbaijan has important and special position in Iran's foreign policy.

Iran has always used any opportunity for reinforcing relations with Azerbaijan, he added.

Expressing his concerns over conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said, "We are closely watching recent developments and are ready to help resolve dispute between two countries through negotiations in the framework of international regulations.

He rejected claims made by some media and in the social network with regard to Iran's assistance to Armenia in the conflict, saying that the allegations are unfounded aiming to disturb relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev, for his part, said two countries enjoy close relations.

We should not let our ties be disturbed by the opposition's attempts.

Referring to religious, cultural and social commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan, he said Iranian and Azeri officials have made lots of efforts for developing relations.

Conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region began following the breakdown of the former Soviet Union in the late 1980s and lasted till approximately 1994, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan claiming this strategic territory. At that time, the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had held a referendum boycotted by Azerbaijan where the people chose independence over joining either of the two countries.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish