Iranian director wins best film award at Italian documentary festival

Films from Iran, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Turkey, Greece, India, Spain, and several others had taken part in the online event in Rome (September 18-28), Ali Bazgir told IRNA.

The closing ceremony, which was held on September 28 with following of all the health protocols against the coronavirus, was broadcast on Italian TV at 20:30 p.m. local time (20:00 Iran Time).

Italian people are very popular with Iranians, said Mir-Derikvand when receiving the prize. His speech had Italian translation. He also thanked the organizers of the festival.

In his documentary “Passing the Fog”, he depicts the life of Mr. Safar Derikoonasab and his disabled daughter Arezoo.

Uno Sguardo Rarois the first film project on the theme of rare diseases, resilience, and disability characterized by 4 main areas: the Festival with an international competition, the streaming platform Play, the formative cinema Lab, and the distribution of the best video works on tour, writes the official website of the event.

