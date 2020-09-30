President Rouhani offers condolences over Kuwaiti Emir's departure

In his message to new Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber As-Sabah, Rouhani expressed regret over the sad departure.

He prayed to God Almighty to bestow peace upon His Soul and patience for the Royal Family.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message wished God’s blessings for Emir of Kuwait, saying the late Emir painted an image of moderation and power balance for Kuwait and the region.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad as-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 in the United States.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad as-Sabah traveled to the US on July 23 for medical treatment.

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber as-Sabah GCB was the Emir of Kuwait and the Commander of the Kuwait Military Forces. He was sworn in on January 29, 2006 after confirmation by the National Assembly. He is the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber as-Sabah.

