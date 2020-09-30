US people, biggest losers of presidential debate: CNN

Jake Tapper said, “It was primarily because of President Trump.”

Describing the debate as “horrific”, he added that Trump was “rude”, didn’t follow “decorum or decency”, didn’t abide by the rules he had agreed to, kept lying, and “maliciously” attacked Biden’s son.

“That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," Tapper told viewers. "That was the worst debate I have ever seen; in fact, it wasn't even a debate. It was a disgrace."

“I won’t talk about who won the debate, who lost the debate. But I can tell you one thing for sure: The American people lost.”

The first presidential debate of the US was held at 9:00 p.m. local time in Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University.

Abby Philip said, “It was a complete disaster,” criticizing the lot of cross-talk the two debaters had.

She said Trump was “at the very agitated state” from the beginning.

The mediator of the debate had a hard job in the first debate. Trump repeatedly interrupted his rival who seems calm.

Despite receiving reminders to follow the debate rules, Trump kept breaking them so many times that finally Biden lost it and said, “'Will you shut up, man?”

CNN counted 73 instances of Trump interrupting Biden in the 90-minute debate.

There will be two more debates between Trump and Biden, and one debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

