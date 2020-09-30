Iranian artist presents peace tile to foreign embassies in Tehran

Craftswoman Moradian has also held an exhibition on the occasion of World Peace Day in Azadi Tower.

Speaking to IRNA, Iranian artist said that she has considered every nation as a tile, adding that although every nation is unique but is interconnected with the international community

While, coronavirus, conflicts, homelessness and other difficulties have affected people lives, only empathy, peace, love and friendship can make people's lives more beautiful, she added.

She said that she was willing to show Iranians' peace-seeking nature to the world by presenting the tiles to foreign embassies.

She said that the use realism method in her works and has been inspired by skills bearing the tiles decoration in famous Iranian monuments and sites.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

