IRNA, ECO cultural institute to expand cooperation

Sarvar Bakhti and Noroozpour reached the agreement in a meeting at IRNA headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday.

Noroozpour hoped that Mr. Bakhti's visit to the news agency would be the beginning of closer cooperation between the two sides.

IRNA Chief also called on the head of the Economic Cooperation Organization Cultural Institute to do his best for expanding ties between the two organizations.

Sarvar Bakhti, for his part, said that the main purpose of the ECO institute is to make the region's peoples closer to each other through cultural and social activities, and according to its position, IRNA can help achieve the goal.

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are the ECO members.

