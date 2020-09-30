Iran, Belarus explore ways to expand energy cooperation

The discussions were held on Wednesday between Iranian ambassador to Minsk Saeed Yari and the Belarusian Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich

The Iranian ambassador called for implementation of the agreements already signed between the two countries in the 14th session of Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

The Belarusian minister, for his part, referred to the activity of Belarusian Belenergo Company in Iran, and welcomed further enhancement of bilateral cooperation in energy and gas areas.

The Iranian ambassador said that the Iran’s Mapna Group, which has a successful record in carrying out projects in different countries, can participate in different energy projects of Belarus.

The two sides agreed to share plans and projects for cooperation.

