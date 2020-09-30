Silk Road has opened new chapter for Iran-China trade

According to the Chinese officials, Iran is one of the most important countries of the plan.

Geographically speaking, Iran is located in a very important point for transit and also is a huge source of energy, which puts it among the most important countries of the region and the world.

What’s more, China can create a huge network of production and support in the Middle East to gain access to a 400-million population market.

Establishing production and support centers, making railroads, using joint ports and using Iranian soil for transit of goods are among the plans of Iran and China for the trade and economic cooperation project.

Customs cooperation is of great importance as well – because the goods from the regional countries can be sent to Europe through Iran. More than 100 countries use Iran for transit of goods.

Iran has made some suggestions about cooperation with China in customs affairs so that the two countries will be able to counter illicit trafficking as well.

If they remove banking problems to thwart sanctions, they will reach a win-win cooperation.

The project also aims to increase Iran-China trade to 60-70 billion dollars a year, paving the way for 100 billion dollars in the next two decades.

China can also be a great market for Iranian goods. Collaborations through Chabahar Port, the Persian Gulf, and the Caspian Sea can also develop more.

China has invited Asian, African, and European countries to join the project. It has signed documents with 70 countries in this regard.

A Chinese expert told IRNA that China has not monopolized the project; it is a move for a win-win economic development and helping peace and security.

Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish