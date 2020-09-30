Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani discusses ties with new foreign envoys

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani discussed bilateral relations with the new ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Oman and Iraq in separate credential-submitting ceremonies on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Czech Ambassador to Tehran Josef Rychtar, Rouhani said Tehran welcomes promotion of relations with Prague in political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

- China top buyer of Iranian steel: IRICA

China was by far the top buyer of Iranian steel in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-August 21), according to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Citing IRICA figures, IRNA said in a report that China was responsible for nearly $358 million worth of steel purchases from Iran in the said period.



- Tehran, Sofia to extend transport ties

Tehran and Sofia are to forge closer cooperation in the domains of economy, the transit of goods and transportation.

In a meeting between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Tehran Nikolina Kuneva, the two sides underlined the need to implement agreements reached by the two countries in the 19th meeting of the Iran-Bulgaria Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-Iran’s Proposal to Pacify South Caucasus

Armenia said one of its warplanes was shot down Tuesday by a fighter jet from Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey, killing the pilot, in fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it.

Armenian officials said an SU-25 from its air force was shot down in Armenian airspace by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet that took off from Azerbaijan, and the pilot was killed.

- Iran Rejects Saudi Arabia’s ‘Worthless’ Claim

Iran rejected on Tuesday an accusation by Saudi Arabia that it had trained a cell, which Riyadh said it had taken down.

Saudi Arabia claimed on Monday it had arrested 10 people earlier this month and seized weapons and explosives from a cell that had received training from Iran. "The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

- Iranian Documentary Walks Away With Best Award in Turkey

Iranian documentary, ‘Gracefully’ by Arash Es’haghi has won Best Film Award at the International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey.

Arash Es’haghi received the statuette for the best film at the 21st Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey for his documentary Gracefully.

1400 documentaries from 97 countries participated in this edition of the festival.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, India to discuss agricultural co-op in an online meeting

Iran and India are supposed to discuss cooperation in the field of agriculture in an online meeting on October 13.

The meeting will be participated by a number of officials from both sides, including Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Head Masoud Khansari, Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra, and a representative from the Indian Ministry of Agriculture.

- Complete steel chain supply in IME for real price discovery

Iranian steel industry, which plays a significant role both in materializing the country’s motto of achieving self-reliance and in boosting the non-oil exports, has been in a development route in recent years.

According to a report released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran’s crude steel production increased by 30 percent in 2019 while the average global growth in this sector stood at 3.5 percent.

- Free trade is Iran’s right: NITC head

The Head of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said that free trade is Iran’s right and no power can intervene in the country's exports and imports, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

"Free trade is Iran's right and we just need to make more efforts for strengthening the national fleet," Nasrollah Sardashti said in a ceremony on the occasion of the World Maritime Day.

