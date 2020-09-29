Serbia welcomes executing joint cultural, trade projects with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour, he reiterated that there is no limit for boosting cooperation with Iran and continued consultation can open new ways for promoting collaboration in the economic, trade and cultural fields.

"The doors of the city of Novi Sad are always open to the Islamic Republic of Iran for cooperation in various fields of culture, art, tourism and economics," Vucevic said.

The mayor also voiced his readiness for signing sisterhood agreement between Novi Sad and Isfahan, hoping that the document would be signed soon.

Serbia values ​​Iran's history, culture and civilization and tries to remain a friend of Iran, he reiterated.

Iran's ambassador, for his part, congratulated Vucevic on his reelection as mayor of Novi Sad for the third time, the second largest city of Serbia, and expressed pleasure with the city's cooperation with Iran, especially in the cultural field.

Hassanpour hoped that cultural and tourism cooperation between this city and Iranian cities will improve in near future.

Stressing the need for organizing mutual cooperation in a special framework between Novi Sad and Iran, he said that the will and independence of the two countries will guarantee the continuation and development of cooperation in any situation.

Iran has always tried to have an active cultural and artistic presence in the city of Novi Sad, as the Iranian documentary film won the award for best film recently at the Festival of the Disabled in the Serbian city.

