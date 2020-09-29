Iran, Russia vow countering US policy of unilateralism, sanctions

During a meeting late on Tuesday, both sides described the continued cooperation as necessary for countering the US moves to impose unfair and illegitimate sanctions against various countries, specially against Iran and Russia.

Vershinin condemned the US allegations of human rights and called Washington's politicization of the issue as "unlawful", saying that such claims are unacceptable from Moscow's point of view.

Jalali, for his part, appreciated Russia's supportive stances towards Iran in the international circles, especially in Security Council and the IAEA.

The situation in Idlib, Syria, issues related to the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the implementation of the Astana trend agreements, the situation of Syrian refugees and ways of their return to their country, Russia's plan to ensure collective security in the Persian Gulf, Yemeni crisis and human rights issues were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

